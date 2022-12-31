Sen Ben Cardin: "If you espouse hate, if you espouse violence, you're not protected under the First Amendment. I think we can be more aggressive in the way that we handle that type of use of the internet."
Source:
https://rumble.com/v23485i-democrat-senator-proves-his-hate-for-the-first-amendment.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=5
