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Dr Tenpenny Summarizes State As Per 8th June 2021
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214 views • June 09, 2021
Dr Tenpenny summarizes the numbers to date [8th June 2021] and the reactions to these jabs. This is my opinion, the way its going these numbers are going to out way the numbers of deaths from COVID itself!!
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