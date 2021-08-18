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New York City vaccine mandate starts this week
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111 views • August 18, 2021
New York City will become the first major U.S. city to impose a vaccination requirement for indoor dining and other activities. One America’s Caitlin Sinclair has reactions from New Yorkers.
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