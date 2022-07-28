A CLOSER LOOK AT THE PANZER IV IN WAR THUNDER

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Lets take one last look at the P4 from a tank dev point of view, You have seen an early Swede/German design and the pinnacle Panther. How about the workhorse of WW2? Out produced by only the T34 and Sherman this chassis was the mainstay of the German military.