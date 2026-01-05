BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Covid vaccines have killed 480,000 to 840,000 Americans, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10148 followers
186 views • 1 day ago

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH talking with Dr. Drew on Dec 31, 2025 says:

"We now have three (3) independent estimates of American deaths as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign."

"It ranges from 480,000 [American deaths], up to 840,000 American deaths."

"One of these, the first estimate, is based on an extrapolation by a study by Florida Surgeon General [Dr.] Joe Ladapo."

"They had a million people from Florida."

"Pfizer recipients face a 36% increase in all-cause mortality... compared to Moderna [vaccine] recipients."

"So just extrapolating that mortality increase alone from Pfizer [vaccine] is about 480,000 American deaths from Pfizer [vaccine] alone."

"Then we have CDC mortality records using the [CDC] WONDER database indicating there may be 840,000 total deaths [of Americans] from these shots.”

"So [the COVID-19 vaccine campaign] is a sustained mass casualty event."

"And it appears to still be ongoing as many individuals [who got the vaccine] appear to suffer from turbo cancers many years later or sudden cardiac arrests."

----------

The full interview from Dec 31, 2025, titled "Dr. Drew's 2026 Predictions (And Faves From 2025) In The Last Live Show Of The Year – Ask Dr. Drew", is posted here:

(The interview with Nicolas Hulscher, MPH starts at about one-hour into the video.)

https://rumble.com/v73p3dg-dr.-drews-2026-predictions-and-faves-from-2025-in-the-last-live-show-of-the.html

Mirrored - Fat News

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
covid vaccinesnicolas hulscher mph480k to 840k american deaths
