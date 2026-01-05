Covid vaccines have killed 480,000 to 840,000 Americans, notes Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH talking with Dr. Drew on Dec 31, 2025 says:

"We now have three (3) independent estimates of American deaths as a result of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign."

"It ranges from 480,000 [American deaths], up to 840,000 American deaths."

"One of these, the first estimate, is based on an extrapolation by a study by Florida Surgeon General [Dr.] Joe Ladapo."

"They had a million people from Florida."

"Pfizer recipients face a 36% increase in all-cause mortality... compared to Moderna [vaccine] recipients."

"So just extrapolating that mortality increase alone from Pfizer [vaccine] is about 480,000 American deaths from Pfizer [vaccine] alone."

"Then we have CDC mortality records using the [CDC] WONDER database indicating there may be 840,000 total deaths [of Americans] from these shots.”

"So [the COVID-19 vaccine campaign] is a sustained mass casualty event."

"And it appears to still be ongoing as many individuals [who got the vaccine] appear to suffer from turbo cancers many years later or sudden cardiac arrests."

The full interview from Dec 31, 2025, titled "Dr. Drew's 2026 Predictions (And Faves From 2025) In The Last Live Show Of The Year – Ask Dr. Drew", is posted here:

(The interview with Nicolas Hulscher, MPH starts at about one-hour into the video.)

https://rumble.com/v73p3dg-dr.-drews-2026-predictions-and-faves-from-2025-in-the-last-live-show-of-the.html

