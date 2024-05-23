🦴 Exploring The Museum Of Osteology 🦴

🤔 Do you ever visited Museum of Osteology.
👨 If not no need to worry about.
🤝 Let’s explore with Richard Jacobs the founder of Speakeasy Authority Marketing, Inc. and the host of the finding genius podcast.
👨 He shares his experience. The Museum of Osteology is Created by Jay Villemarette, this museum features over 350 skeletons from around the world, collected over 40+ years. 🦕 🦓
🏛️ With two floors packed with fascinating exhibits, you can easily spend two hours exploring. Don't be fooled by its modest exterior—there's a lot to see inside!
🧠 One unique exhibit: a replica of Jay's own skull! At first glance, it might seem he’s passed away, but don't worry—he’s very much alive ✨
🔊 A must-visit for curious minds. Learn more by clicking the link in our bio or description above.📢✨☝
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.