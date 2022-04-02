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Autoproclamados Judíos Dirigen Narrativa Turbulenta Golpeadora y Golpista Contra la Iglesia y la Tranquilidad Social Desde Estados Unidos y México Hasta España - 1.ª Parte
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21 views • April 02, 2022
Autoproclamados Judíos Dirigen Narrativa Turbulenta Golpista Desde Estados Unidos y México Hasta España, incluido el Indigenismo -Más Evidencias
Comment:
I comment about Black Lives Matter; the so called euro centric view y the mexican government´s 4T movement, as well as about the self proclaimed jew´s Marxism in the history of Mexican anthropology as workers of enmity against european christian white man and the church.
Comentario:
Comento los temas de Black Lives Matter; el denominado Eurocentrismo y el movimiento de la 4T; o Cuarta Transformación, del gobierno mexicano, así como el marxismo del auto proclamado judío en la historia de la antropología mexicana como obradores de rencor hacia el hombre blanco cristiano y a la iglesia.
Comment:
I comment about Black Lives Matter; the so called euro centric view y the mexican government´s 4T movement, as well as about the self proclaimed jew´s Marxism in the history of Mexican anthropology as workers of enmity against european christian white man and the church.
Comentario:
Comento los temas de Black Lives Matter; el denominado Eurocentrismo y el movimiento de la 4T; o Cuarta Transformación, del gobierno mexicano, así como el marxismo del auto proclamado judío en la historia de la antropología mexicana como obradores de rencor hacia el hombre blanco cristiano y a la iglesia.
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