One Coin To Rule Them All... Worldcoin!

With daily advances towards a cashless society, Worldcoin is just one more step towards the prophesied Mark of the Beast. So, what is Worldcoin and who is behind it, and what are their motivations?



While individuals and companies seek to make the world 'a better place', they're inadvertently helping to bring in the very thing they all fear. Until we humans forsake working for money and all it can buy, and turn back to God in faith and obedience, we will continue to play into the hands of the Anti-Christ and the final one-world government.



Will you let go of all you hold onto, and cast away money and greed, or will you be consumed by them?

