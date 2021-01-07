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Sergeant Told Me Open Carry Is Disorderly Conduct
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35 views • January 07, 2021
I called the Little Elm Police to my house to chat about the open carry walk i was about to do in my neighborhood. The Little Elm Sergeant told me if i open carried my rifle that he would arrest me for disorderly conduct. Not understanding the law he said if one person called in alarmed that i would be arrested. After asking him "In what method can i open carry that you wont arrest me for?" He said he didn't have an answer. He was basically saying i did not have the right to open carry. I went on my walk and even bought an ice cream from the ice cream man. It was pleasant and i didn't see one patrol car the entire walk. Please join me or your local Come And Take It America chapters at
Don't Comply - http://dontcomplyc.com
Don't Comply - http://dontcomplyc.com
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