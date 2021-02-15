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High-Ranking Kabbalist Explains Spiritual Origins of Jewish People
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410 views • February 15, 2021
In this video, Rabbi Michael Laitman explains to the class the origin of the Jewish people and their spiritual mission here on earth. Rabbi Laitman has spent his whole life studying Judaism and specifically Kabbalah, which is supposed to the "inner structure" of Judaism that only the more knowledgeable of practicing Jews would know.
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