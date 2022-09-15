AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Joachim Hagopian "The Royals' lascivious legacy exposed" Sept 12. Part 1.

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Historian and prolific author, Joachim Hagopian hits the mark to
explosively expose the hidden hellish history of the Windsor Royal
family.
If You think you can handle harsh reality - read and listen to this heavy / hurtin' history lesson.
Hard for compliant citizens to comprehend how the world could be so fooled for so long for such evils.
This revelational info will shake you to your core! Hold-on! Part 1 -(abbreviated)