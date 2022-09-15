Create New Account
AwPT = All-ways Pursuing Truth, Joachim Hagopian "The Royals' lascivious legacy exposed" Sept 12. Part 1.
Donald Grahn / Truth vs. NEW$
Historian and prolific author, Joachim Hagopian hits the mark to explosively expose the hidden hellish history of the Windsor Royal family.
If You think you can handle harsh reality - read and listen to this heavy / hurtin' history lesson.
Hard for compliant citizens to comprehend how the world could be so fooled for so long for such evils.
This revelational info will shake you to your core! Hold-on! Part 1 -(abbreviated)

pedophiliaqueen elizabethmonarchyroyalsandrewcharleshagopianpolitics and current eventswindsors

