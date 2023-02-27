Welcome To Proverbs Club.Honor Is Reserved For The Honorable.
Proverbs 26:8 (NIV).
8) Like tying a stone in a sling
is the giving of honor to a fool.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Fools deserve no honor because their deeds are absurd.
Satan worshipers and the godless deserve no honor
because their very paths are dishonorable.
