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America's Lawyer John Pierce On Saving Our Republic
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60 views • October 06, 2021
In this episode of "Making Sense of the Madness" Sean Morgan analyzes the latest breaking news headlines and interviews constitutional lawyer John Pierce about how he has found himself at the center of America's fight for freedom and truth and why he founded the NCLU.
John Pierce: https://NCLU.org
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
John Pierce: https://NCLU.org
Get Breaking News Updates: https://SeanMorganReport.com
Get a Free Gold Consultation:
Call Dr. Kirk Elliott at +1 720-605-3900
https://sovereignadvisors.net/pages/seanmorgan/
Nearly 60% of Americans are concerned about running out of money.
RECEIVE A FREE CONSULTATION & A FREE E-BOOK ABOUT ANNUITIES
https://www.americanmediaperiscope.net/cleveland
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