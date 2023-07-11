Venom Brain and the ability to hear God 7.11.23 CC Talks Part 1

Join Chelle Wagner and Dr. Carrie Brown ND for another great discussion. This week we are discussing The Shema--the command to hear and obey oh Israel--and the pineal gland. We begin the introduction on Youtube, and then move the conversation over to the Brighteon where we say "what we couldn't say"... If you would like to support Chelle's ministry efforts, then buy her a coffee! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/heartofthez Want to learn more about Hebrew and the deeper meaning of Scripture through in depth study? Then sign up for Chelle's Otiot Classes (Hebrew Classes) at the Cepher Academy. https://cepheracademy.net/courses/the... Heart of the Tribe Telegram Fellowship Group Link: https://t.me/heartofthetribegroup HEART OF THE TRIBE Contact: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/heartofthetribe To reach Chelle: [email protected] Dr. Carrie Brown ND, MH website: https://www.powerfulnaturalhealth.com/ Dr. Carrie Brown’s YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoRdRlEr_ehfufGQPGvHJMw Connect with Dr. Carrie on her Telegram Channel: https://t.me/+waoEzTOYXbQ1NjMx

