© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/17/21 A Word Of Warning From The Lord Thru Sara Given Late Today, the 9th of Av..."A STORM IS COMING"
Follow
3
Share
Report
141 views • July 18, 2021
A storm is Coming
A Word From The Lord Thru Sara
7/17/21 - the 9th of Av
A storm is coming. I Am The Storm! Fear Me! Worship Me! Do not delay! I Am coming with a shout to bring My people out! I will delay no longer. I Am has seen the atrocities that mankind has done & I will allow it no longer! It is done! The sin of man is putrid to my nostrils! I will expose the sin & the sinners! The earth cries out to Me! I will rescue my own then I will pour out my wrath! Repent! For the time is at hand! Repent! Do not delay!! Time is very short!!! You do not know the hour in which you live! I come quickly! I Am the Storm!! Fear Me! Worship Me!! Only I can save you! You must come to Me and ask! Spend time with Me! I long for you to return to your true love! You belong to me, but you must choose the light! Choose Me! It is your choice!! Do not allow the enemy to deceive you! Come to me with all of your questions! I will answer them all!
Matthew 25:11
Lamentations 3:7
Jeremiah 33:3
Amos 8
Isaiah 34
Ezekiel 7
__________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
A Word From The Lord Thru Sara
7/17/21 - the 9th of Av
A storm is coming. I Am The Storm! Fear Me! Worship Me! Do not delay! I Am coming with a shout to bring My people out! I will delay no longer. I Am has seen the atrocities that mankind has done & I will allow it no longer! It is done! The sin of man is putrid to my nostrils! I will expose the sin & the sinners! The earth cries out to Me! I will rescue my own then I will pour out my wrath! Repent! For the time is at hand! Repent! Do not delay!! Time is very short!!! You do not know the hour in which you live! I come quickly! I Am the Storm!! Fear Me! Worship Me!! Only I can save you! You must come to Me and ask! Spend time with Me! I long for you to return to your true love! You belong to me, but you must choose the light! Choose Me! It is your choice!! Do not allow the enemy to deceive you! Come to me with all of your questions! I will answer them all!
Matthew 25:11
Lamentations 3:7
Jeremiah 33:3
Amos 8
Isaiah 34
Ezekiel 7
__________________________________________
TO SEND A BLESSING WE NOW USE ZELLE WITH THE EMAIL ADDRESS: [email protected]
(Please don't use our regular ministry email because we're not signed up with that one and they will cancel it - thanks!)
IT WORKS EASIEST WHEN YOU DOWNLOAD THE APP TO YOUR PHONE, BUT I BELIEVE YOU CAN GO TO THEIR WEB SITE AS WELL AND SIGN UP (LINK BELOW) - BUT IF YOU HAVE TROUBLE EMAIL US AND WE STILL HAVE PAY PAL AS BACKUP AND WE CAN SEND YOU THE LINK :)
ZELLE LINK: https://www.zellepay.com/get-started?gclid=Cj0KCQjw0caCBhCIARIsAGAfuMwdn03MYLDkYNVRaIFI-bNsqdqbxsTsJJlvYMTexLLig49YQcgpYrYaAkTiEALw_wcB
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.