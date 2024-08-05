Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for August 1, 2024

The times, the times that so many of you wished would come, have come!

I come to you sent by the Holy Trinity. I am the Prince of the Heavenly Militias.

Every human creature is most loved by God and guarded by each of My Celestial Legions.

You are God’s great treasure:

Even if you do not love Him, God loves you….

Even if you do not call Him, God calls you…

Though you do not recognize Him, God recognizes you….

For His Mercy is infinite, as His Power and His Omnipotence are infinite. Mankind does not understand so much greatness and so much power of God!So many difficult moments in the history of humanity, especially in spirituality, and not everyone has understood so much greatness in a single power!

(I Chron. 29:11-13; Col. 2:9-10).

Children of the Holy Trinity: if in the history of humanity there has been a conceited, difficult, arrogant, disoriented and disobedient generation, it is this one of which you are a part and which keeps all Creation expectant at this moment (Rom. 8, 19-22).

Those who wish to save the soul must decide on a spiritual change, which you will achieve only by growing spiritually, by drawing closer to Our God and Lord. Then they will be able to move forward and keep the faith, even in the strongest moments of persecution.

The great war in the Middle East will increase; the darkness will be taken advantage of to invade by surprise the great cities of Europe.Italy will be taken by surprise; by land and by air the fire will arrive suddenly.Great ships will arrive by sea, almost breathless men will get off them and go into the land, and the wailing will be heard.

Bombs falling from airplanes into the sea water cause a tsunami that rushes into the land of several countries causing deaths.Number of countries join the war, the losses are uncountable in humanity. You will see death taking away so many human creatures that the wailing will not stop. Too many countries join in advancing over the continents.

The strife does not stop until Our King and Lord Jesus Christ intervenes and the awaited and feared day arrives: the day of Divine Justice and He who “is the beginning and the end” (Rev. 1:8) will place His hand on the earth and fire will fall from heaven...

