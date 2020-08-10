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Dr Sherry Tenpenny talks about the use of MASKS. Like using a wire fence to keep out mosquito’s!
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95 views • August 10, 2020
Once you listen to the REAL information, we should at least allow a gap around the nose in order to breathe in and out freely! It is clear that the mask has no effect on transmission or absorption of a virus.
So you still think masks are a good idea? After watching this we realise that the reality is quite different. To protect ourselves NOW simply use chlorine dioxide at the first sign of infection. https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cf500e47-389f-44c4-8694-d1c1324fa151
To watch the full interview with Dr Sherry Tedpenny go here https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-sherri-tenpenny-face-masks-are-not-effective-against-covid-19-how-masks-are-being-used-to-control-the-population/
So you still think masks are a good idea? After watching this we realise that the reality is quite different. To protect ourselves NOW simply use chlorine dioxide at the first sign of infection. https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/cf500e47-389f-44c4-8694-d1c1324fa151
To watch the full interview with Dr Sherry Tedpenny go here https://freedomplatform.tv/dr-sherri-tenpenny-face-masks-are-not-effective-against-covid-19-how-masks-are-being-used-to-control-the-population/
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