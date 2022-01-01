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Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi - "They're Killing Our Children And Older People" (Subtitulos Español)
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240 views • January 01, 2022
Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi. Microbiólogo, cirujano. Inst Max Planck.
Dr. Burkhardt. Médico. Patólogo Jefe 18 años.
Aseguran en su último estudio que los órganos de ‘vacunados’ muertos evidencian ataque autoinmune y son la causa del 93% de los fallecimientos en inoculados.
“Están matando a nuestros niños y mayores”
Dr. Burkhardt. Médico. Patólogo Jefe 18 años.
Aseguran en su último estudio que los órganos de ‘vacunados’ muertos evidencian ataque autoinmune y son la causa del 93% de los fallecimientos en inoculados.
“Están matando a nuestros niños y mayores”
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