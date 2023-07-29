THE MYSTERY OF CHRIST AND HIS GOSPEL, Ephesians 6:18-20, Acts 4:29-31, 20230729

THE MYSTERY OF CHRIST AND HIS GOSPEL

Ephesians 6:18-20, Acts 4:29-31; Colossians 4:2-4; Acts 4:3; Ephesians 3:3-6 and 14-19, GOD’s Sabbath: 20230729

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Praying always with all prayer and supplication in the Spirit, and watching thereunto with all perseverance and supplication for all saints. 19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the Gospel. 20 for which I am an ambassador in chains; that in it I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak. Amen! Ephesians 6:18-20, KJV 29

And now, Lord, behold their threatenings: and grant unto thy servants, that with all boldness they may speak thy word, 30 by stretching forth thine hand to heal; and that signs and wonders may be done by the name of thy holy child Jesus. 31 And when they had prayed, the place was shaken where they were assembled together; and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and they spake the word of God with boldness. Amen! Acts 4:29-31

2 Continue in prayer, and watch in the same with thanksgiving; 3 withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds: 4 that I may make it manifest, as I ought to speak. Amen! Colossians 4:2-4 3

And at the same time pray for us also, that God may open a door to us for the Word (the Gospel), to proclaim the mystery concerning Christ (the Messiah) on account of which I am in prison. Amen! Colossians 4:3, Amplified 3 withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds. Amen! Acts 4:3, KJV

3 how that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words, 4 whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) 5 which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit; 6 that the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel. Amen! Ephesians 3:3-6, KJV 14

For this cause I bow my knees unto the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, 15 of whom the whole family in heaven and earth is named, 16 that he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man; 17 that Christ may dwell in your hearts by faith; that ye, being rooted and grounded in love, 18 may be able to comprehend with all saints what is the breadth, and length, and depth, and height; 19 and to know the love of Christ, which passeth knowledge, that ye might be filled with all the fulness of God. Amen! Ephesians 3:14-19, KJV









