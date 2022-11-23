Create New Account
The Church in two sections
Welcome dearly beloved in the Seventh Day Adventist church, welcome to our study on this most important subject to see that the SDA Church has two significant sections and todays study we will go in deeper to take a look at these two sections and what separates the two sections.

Aims of the study is to answer the following:

 Who are the wheat and tares?

How and when will the wheat and tares be separated?

Who is to do the separation of the wheat and tares?

What is the harvest?

The Two sections of God’s church.

 

Ezekiel 9

https://youtu.be/sHTWkKMKHe4

 

Matthew 13

https://youtu.be/f4Hy2bKWeWU

 

Sealing of the 144 000

https://youtu.be/0_Vm-YSnjzs

 

