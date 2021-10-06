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Oct 5- Biden DOJ to classify PARENTS as Domestic Terrorists
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123 views • October 06, 2021
AG Garland has decided that the Department of Injustice will instruct the FBI to mobilize against Domestic Terrorists. You may be thinking that they will be going after violent groups like BLM and Antifa who have spent the last several years rioting, looting, injuring and killing people across this country but you would be wrong. The FBI admitted it does not track, and apparently has no plans to track violent, left wing extremist groups like BLM and instead will focus their efforts on PARENTS of children who oppose Critical Race Theory, mask mandates and injection mandates.
We will also take a deeper look into what I believe more and more is a completely planned and manufactured supply chain crisis that is designed to cripple the American economy, our citizens and even possibly the world to allow the CommieRats to continue to push for the New World Order.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
We will also take a deeper look into what I believe more and more is a completely planned and manufactured supply chain crisis that is designed to cripple the American economy, our citizens and even possibly the world to allow the CommieRats to continue to push for the New World Order.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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