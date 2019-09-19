© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Other Losses - deutsch
Follow
4
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • September 19, 2019
By James Bacque
After the Second World War, the Allies betrayed their own civilizing values – the Atlantic Charter, the Four Freedoms, and the Geneva Convention, destroying the moral worth of their great victory along with their victims. More German people were killed by allied action after the war than died during the war.
At the same time leaders Herbert Hoover in the USA and P.M. Mackenzie King in Canada ran a massive food relief campaign that fed the world, finally including their former enemies. Hundreds of millions of lives were saved from death by starvation.
Never had such vengeance been committed; never had such mercy been shown.
This film, based on James Bacque’s books, Other Losses and Crimes and Mercies, uses eyewitness accounts and documentary evidence to tell the story accurately and compassionately.
https://www.jamesbacque.com/books-films/other-losses-one-hour-documentary-film-on-dvd
After the Second World War, the Allies betrayed their own civilizing values – the Atlantic Charter, the Four Freedoms, and the Geneva Convention, destroying the moral worth of their great victory along with their victims. More German people were killed by allied action after the war than died during the war.
At the same time leaders Herbert Hoover in the USA and P.M. Mackenzie King in Canada ran a massive food relief campaign that fed the world, finally including their former enemies. Hundreds of millions of lives were saved from death by starvation.
Never had such vengeance been committed; never had such mercy been shown.
This film, based on James Bacque’s books, Other Losses and Crimes and Mercies, uses eyewitness accounts and documentary evidence to tell the story accurately and compassionately.
https://www.jamesbacque.com/books-films/other-losses-one-hour-documentary-film-on-dvd
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.