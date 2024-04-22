Create New Account
Are We Enslaved to One Side of the Brain? - The Sickness of Modern Man
The Prisoner
Published Monday
Are We Enslaved to One Side of the Brain? - The Sickness of Modern Man

“It seems to me that we face very grave crises indeed and that, if we are to survive, we need not just a few new measures, but a complete change of heart and mind.”

Iain McGilchrist, The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World

Access the transcript:

https://academyofideas.com/2024/04/are-we-enslaved-to-one-side-of-the-brain-the-sickness-of-modern-man/

Mirrored - Academy of Ideas

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/


the brainacademy of ideascerebral hemispheres

