UN Agenda 21 & 2030 - Programming - Land Limited & Controlled, Tiny Houses and Micro Apartments

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This video was originally produced by Texas Liberty Advocate Network Action, but YouTube has deemed to censor it, which is why I hope that people may be able to view it here.