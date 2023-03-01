President Donald J. Trump with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

For this interview on AMERICA First, President Donald J. Trump talks about the Ohio train disaster, the latest revelations about the Wuhan lab, Ron DeSantis, ballot-harvesting, the 2024 election, and more.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289

Follow Sebastian Gorka on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SebGorka