President Donald J. Trump with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
20 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
For this interview on AMERICA First, President Donald J. Trump talks about the Ohio train disaster, the latest revelations about the Wuhan lab, Ron DeSantis, ballot-harvesting, the 2024 election, and more.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Keywords
president trumpmagaohioamerica firstcovidbiden regimeagenda 47sebastian gorka interview

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
