DEADLY QUAKE CLAIMS OVER 100*CAT 5 HURRICANE LEE UPDATE*NEW MEXICO DISARMING CIVILIANS*INVASION*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1700283890798076178 https://twitter.com/CitizenFreePres/status/1700287257935061153 https://twitter.com/spectatorindex/status/1700320089617432607 https://twitter.com/WayneTechSPFX/status/1700173522302038279 https://twitter.com/MrJackLowe/status/1700198801271574848 https://twitter.com/NHC_Atlantic/status/1700251577918148756/photo/1 https://twitter.com/CollinRugg/status/1700279182381752412 https://twitter.com/MattWallace888/status/1700217457309266015 https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1700181665253888053 https://twitter.com/PoliticalNewsFR/status/1700215585932529970?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2017/07/04/macron-announces-govern-like-jupiter-roman-king-gods/ https://twitter.com/WallStreetSilv/status/1700256907955433738 https://twitter.com/MAVERIC68078049/status/1700148934205731076 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1700249919968453103 https://twitter.com/RyanGirdusky/status/1700168391892345257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/WallStreetApes/status/1700282643638624614 https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1700304121394254262 https://twitter.com/SenTedCruz/status/1700284332919681046 https://twitter.com/MrJackLowe/status/1700198801271574848

