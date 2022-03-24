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The stages of starvation and the extreme things people will do to survive
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250 views • March 24, 2022
After a grid-down scenario, many that have not prepared will inevitably starve if help does not arrive. What will this look like and how can you expect others to behave in these tough times? In this video, we'll look at the short and long term impacts of starvation and why it is even more critical to prepare now.
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City Prepping
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DISCLAIMER: This video description contains affiliate links, which means that if you click on one of the product links, I’ll receive a small commission. This helps supports my channel and allows me to continue making videos. Thank you for your support!
Support the channel by clicking here before you start shopping on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2vbNo1l (heck, even bookmark it for future use if you're feeling extra generous).
Follow me on:
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cityprepping
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/cityprepping
Twitter - https://twitter.com/cityprepping
Visit online - http://www.cityprepping.com
Shared from and subscribe to:
City Prepping
https://www.youtube.com/c/CityPrepping/videos
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