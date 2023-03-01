Anaesthetics: Why YOU Are in Great Danger

27th February 2023vernoncoleman.org
Courtesy of Dr. Vernon Coleman
Excerpt:
"This video is urgent and I hope it makes you as angry as it has made me to make it, for there is now a well advanced plan to get rid of anaesthetics as you and I know it. The safety of surgical procedures, and even childbirth, will be dramatically reduced. Gas and air – entonox – was commonly used for pregnant mothers giving birth. It had very few side effects and was widely used. Specialist obstetric anaesthetists recommended it. Safe anaesthesia for general surgery is being abandoned. You’ll be lucky if you get a stick put between your teeth to bite on."
https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/anaesthetics-why-you-are-great-danger
