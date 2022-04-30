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Source City of David: A Journey Underneath Jerusalem from the City of David Down to the Gihon Spring
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23 views • April 30, 2022
Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izEvnrRua3Y&;feature=youtu.be
Uploading so it doesn't go lost
Uploading so it doesn't go lost
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