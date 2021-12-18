BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Clown Planet News (18 December, 2021): Pro Sports Cancelling? Muzzle Mandates & AI
Sensus Fidelium
Sensus Fidelium
70 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
160 views • December 19, 2021
https://twitter.com/OpenVAERS/status/1471975677070962689

https://twitter.com/YoureAllDunces/status/1472209002700365824

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2021-12-17/why-bugs-must-be-a-bigger-part-of-the-human-food-chain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eLfkdquHotY

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/digital-surveillance-motive-behind-vaccinate-kids/

https://www.fox5ny.com/news/philadelphia-officials-urge-against-inter-household-christmas-gatherings-amid-covid-19-case-spike

https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/16/marines-army-kicked-out-covid-vaccine-525101

https://summit.news/2021/12/16/buzzfeed-staff-test-positive-for-covid-despite-masks-vaccine-passports-triple-jabs/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rtLTZUaMSDQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1y3XdwTa1cA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrNs0M77Pd4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrNBrfY2ZMg

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bmj-covid-pandemic-end-turn-off-screens/

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/blood-clots-vax-forcing-dec-16:4

https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/11/report-shows-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/

https://twitter.com/L2FTV/status/1471321585739247617

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/cnbcs-cramer-declares-government-has-right-force-you-obey

https://catholicphilly.com/2021/12/news/local-news/local-catholic-teen-crowdfunds-for-abortion-free-vaccines/

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81418/when-your-government-ends-a-war-but-increases-the-military-budget-youre-being.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&;utm_medium=twitter

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bill-gates-calls-for-government-censor-social-media-celebrates-new-normal/

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-19-adam-jenne-forced-from-united-airlines-flight-fort-lauderale-wore-thong-mask-protest/

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1471447551891193861

https://twitter.com/NeverSleever/status/1471554001313452039

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=alk78kZYRU8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BL1XybPl5yA

https://twitter.com/Sensus_Fidelium/status/1472014594923286529

https://twitter.com/TheNBACentral/status/1471879820481077248

https://twitter.com/ClayTravis/status/1471605099474653192

https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1471510525410525185

https://thecovidworld.com/college-basketball-player-richard-harward-didnt-want-the-vaccine-but-was-forced-now-his-career-is-over/

https://twitter.com/TreyWallace_/status/1472236658984726533

https://www.outkick.com/lol-new-york-times-wants-pro-sports-leagues-to-shut-down/?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1639802303-1

https://www.outkick.com/why-should-fans-pay-full-price-to-see-covid-diluted-rosters/?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1639776893-1

https://www.outkick.com/nba-set-to-increase-covid-testing-mask-requirements/?utm_medium=Social&;utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1639768319-1

https://www.axios.com/americans-split-on-what-it-means-to-be-fully-vaccinated-543a12fe-41ce-4321-bcae-309606e3f5ff.html

https://www.jpost.com
Keywords
newssocietyvaccinechristiancatholicculturecovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy