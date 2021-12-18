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Clown Planet News (18 December, 2021): Pro Sports Cancelling? Muzzle Mandates & AI
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160 views • December 19, 2021
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https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/bmj-covid-pandemic-end-turn-off-screens/
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/blood-clots-vax-forcing-dec-16:4
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/11/report-shows-4-in-5-covid-deaths-fully-vaccinated/
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https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1471510525410525185
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