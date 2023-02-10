The Sons of God - Genesis 6 | The Last days kingdom of "Iron mixed with Clay"

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship channel
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http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFscIF7X7MAHsPlfIN13I9w
The video is about:
- Why was the world destroyed in Noah's days?
- Are the Sons of God in spoken of in Genesis 6 human beings or angels?
- The Gospel of the Kingdom of God
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.