Jesus Christ is the real deal (2)

A beautiful video praising Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua as God, King and Lord.





Jesus Christ is the real deal. His parables represent life’s stories; His prophecies are all coming to pass simultaneously and His commandments are truth and define His love.





He truly is the Way, the Truth and the Life for He is our God, Lord, Saviour and King. He has the words of eternal life which He wants to give to you, freely, upon faith and obedience to Him and His word.





John 1:1-5 says: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. 2 The same was in the beginning with God. 3 All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. 4 In him was life; and the life was the light of men. 5 And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.





Isaiah 45:21-23 says the following about the Word Who later became flesh as Jesus Christ, Immanuel or Yeshua. The verses say: 21 Tell ye, and bring them near; yea, let them take counsel together: who hath declared this from ancient time? who hath told it from that time? have not I the Lord? and there is no God else beside Me; a just God and a Saviour; there is none beside Me. 22 Look unto Me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth: for I am God, and there is none else. 23 I have sworn by myself, the word is gone out of my mouth in righteousness, and shall not return, That unto me every knee shall bow, every tongue shall swear.





