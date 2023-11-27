⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(27 November 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled three attacks of the AFU 43rd and 57th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka and Ivanovka (Kharkov region).

Up to 30 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, helicopters, and artillery repelled one attack of an assault detachment of the AFU 63rd Mechanised Brigade close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade close to Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 280 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 24th, 93rd Mechanised Brigades near Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy has lost up to 110 Ukrainian personnel, as well as two armoured fighting vehicles.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces in cooperation with helicopters and artillery inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 58th Mechanised Brigade close to Ugledar and Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses in this direction amounted to up to 110 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, and one Msta-B howitzer.

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, two attacks launched of assault groups of the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade were repelled by the Russian Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy lost up to 30 Ukrainian troops and two motor vehicles.

▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of artillery fire and air strikes, the AFU suffered losses of 35 troops and two motor vehicles.

In the course of the counterbattery warfare, the enemy lost one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ Operational-tactical and Army Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Group of Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation destroyed one control post of the AFU 5th Assault Brigade near Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as manpower and military hardware in 107 areas.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down two S-200 anti-aircraft guided missiles converted to hit ground targets over the southern part of the Azov Sea waters.

In addition, 26 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near Vasilevka, Belogorovka, Yasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Ocheretovatoye, Chervonogorka, and Peremozhnoye (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 542 airplanes and 255 helicopters, 9,257 unmanned aerial vehicles, 442 air defence missile systems, 13,647 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,185 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,192 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,666 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.