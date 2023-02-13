"White Noise" Train Derailment Scene Is Eery AF!

Is it just a coincidence that this Netflix movie "White Noise" was set in Ohio?

🚨 Breaking News 🚨

Did you hear about the 2 train derailments today?

Houston-area crash between truck, Union Pacific train kills driver, derails 20-plus rail cars



https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/local/2023/02/13/443601/houston-area-crash-between-truck-union-pacific-train-kills-driver-derails-20-plus-rail-cars/







Another train has just derailed in Enoree, SC. 👀



https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/02/13/officials-responding-train-derailment-enoree/



Check out this thread at Thread Reader App. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1625214707727765504.html







