"White Noise" Train Derailment Scene Is Eery AF!

Is it just a coincidence that this Netflix movie "White Noise" was set in Ohio?
🚨 Breaking News 🚨
Did you hear about the 2 train derailments today?
Houston-area crash between truck, Union Pacific train kills driver, derails 20-plus rail cars
https://www.houstonpublicmedia.org/articles/news/local/2023/02/13/443601/houston-area-crash-between-truck-union-pacific-train-kills-driver-derails-20-plus-rail-cars/
Another train has just derailed in Enoree, SC. 👀
https://www.foxcarolina.com/2023/02/13/officials-responding-train-derailment-enoree/
Check out this thread at Thread Reader App. https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1625214707727765504.html
