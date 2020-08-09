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PIPE BOMBS THROWN AT ANTIFA!/ANTIFA LIGHTS ANOTHER BUILDING ON FIRE/BEATS UP OLD LADY!
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85 views • August 09, 2020
Lotta craziness tonight in Portland; amazes me that the Feds won't deal with these Terrorists 🤷
I guess Mainstream Liberal Media really does have the power to run a Marxist Terrorist Insurrection in America!
#PortlandRiots #PortlandProtests
I guess Mainstream Liberal Media really does have the power to run a Marxist Terrorist Insurrection in America!
#PortlandRiots #PortlandProtests
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