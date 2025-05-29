NWO: Washington DC was originally named Rome!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Truther 4 Trump, Convid, Pedo Xposure, ETs…





Should this come as a surprise that Washington DC was originally called Rome, Maryland...Rome, the city of seven hills.





The Vatican, located in Rome, is the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17 and 18 while the United States, with Washington DC as its capital, is the second beast of Revelation 13:11-16.





https://ghostsofdc.org/2014/02/11/washington-originally-called-rome/





https://theconversation.com/ancient-rome-inspired-washington-but-its-legacy-of-being-open-to-all-has-fallen-into-oblivion-113924





Email: [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington