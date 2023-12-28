Chemtrail Cowboy - Aim High - viewer discretion

Only one organization capable of such mass spraying and weather modification in the USA. Announced officially they will own the weather by 2030. That means they already do.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.