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COVID-19 Endgame: Mandatory Vaccines, Kidnapping Family Members, & Total Surveillance
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53 views • May 08, 2020
Total control of the people is what the endgame is in the lie that is COVID-19 and coronavirus. From mandatory vaccines to complete surveillance of our lives to kidnapping family members "suspected" of having the virus, it's all about complete and total control.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-endgame-mandatory-vaccines-kidnapping-family-members-total-surveillance/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/covid-19-endgame-mandatory-vaccines-kidnapping-family-members-total-surveillance/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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