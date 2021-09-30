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STOP THIS IS NOT A DRILL! PHARMAKEIA! THE GRAPHENE OXIDE BLACK GOO CONNECTION!
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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BLACK GOO!
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9647
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9639
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9640
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9641
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9646
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9645

PHARMAKEIA (Parts I - III)

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

The graphene oxide black goo symbolism connection.

I'm way over target with this one. Made a new YT channel to upload this and the vid got zapped within hours so you better strap in for this one.

It is not about saving the planet or protecting the environment. Its the Great reset, and it is about restructuring and transforming reality in their image.

Transhumanism IS dehumanization.

Deep dive into the occult symbolism behind the NWO Satanic agenda.

Like Klaus Schwab said, the 4th industrial revolution aka. The Great Reset, won't change what you do, but who you are at the cellular level.

This video is just scratching the surface, there is a lot more symbolism I'll deconstruct in the upcoming parts. Stay tuned

Thread DL
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9647
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9639
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9640
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9641
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9646
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9645

Join The Official Telegram Channel of Michael Jackson
👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
@MichaelJacksonQ
https://t.me/MichaelJacksonQ
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary

BLACK EYED KIDS, TRANSHUMANISM, GATES & EPSTEIN BABY RANCH, PANDEMIC BABIES
Jim_Crenshaw BITCHUTE Channel
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9VKIfwruLUus

A MUST LISTEN! RADIO VIDEO: 1:14:00
Quantum Command Radio - Black Goo
https://www.dropbox.com/s/vg9l7boo30cc4ua/black%20goo.mp4?raw=1

Threat
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9645
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9646
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9641
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9640
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9639
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9638
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9637
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9633
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9632
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9627?single
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9631

BLACK GOO!

Greta Thunberg...
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9627?single

Spider-Man 3 Black Goo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqdiN5cFgZs

The Purity Virus - The X-Files Explored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3BNRC6PAiM

Dream: Black Goo-The secret to the Tower of Babel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF-rvucYoIA

VIDEO: https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9627?single

Deleted Scene: David Reveals the Mystery of the Black Goo in Alien Covenant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9iIoz8MYYc

BLACK GOO! The strange Substance That Seems To Have Intelligence

DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=black+goo&;t=brave&iax=images&ia=images

DOUBLES, ROBOTOIDS, REPLICAS, CLONES, SYNTHETICS, VRIL, BLACK GOO, OTHERS, ALIENS, NON HUMANS ENTITIES!
How is it that you find this difficult to accept?
First published at 02:10 UTC on March 19th, 2021.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/79Xm5tjR86H0/

The X-Files 1998
Mulder and Scully must fight the government in a conspiracy and find the truth about an alien colonization of Earth.

Watch4Free: https://lookmovie.io/movies/view/the-x-files-1998

BLACK GOO!
https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9639

https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9627?single

Spider-Man 3 Black Goo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqdiN5cFgZs

The Purity Virus - The X-Files Explored
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j3BNRC6PAiM

Black Goo-The secret to the Tower of Babel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aF-rvucYoIA

VID: https://t.me/DisclosureLibrary/9627?single

Black Goo in Alien Covenant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K9iIoz8MYYc

BLACK GOO! The strange Substance That Seems To Have Intelligence
DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=black+goo&;t=brave&iax=images&ia=images
First published at 02:10 UTC on March 19th, 2021.

AUGUST 26, 2021 BY DR. SHARNAEL
Graphene oxide… Otherwise known as black goo!
https://swiftfire.org/graphene-oxide-otherwise-known-as-black-goo/

DDG: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=black+goo+is+graphene+oxide&;t=brave&ia=web
Keywords
mark of the beast666black goopharmakeiagraphene oxide
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