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BECAUSE OF BIDEN'S FAILURE WE GROW STRONGER TOGETHER - Dan Radiostyle
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21 views • October 08, 2021
BECAUSE OF BIDEN'S FAILURE WE GROW STRONGER TOGETHER - Dan Radiostyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iM1jpac6V8lV/
Sure the deep state media continues to push out false information that makes it look like all hope is lost. That is their job. That is what they do. We need to ignore the false data and focus our attention of the factual and data based information. We are doing much better than most realize. Would they try so hard to destroy us deplorables if their plan was working? I doubt it... NCSVVIC VVWG1VVGA
Please subscribe to @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iM1jpac6V8lV/
Sure the deep state media continues to push out false information that makes it look like all hope is lost. That is their job. That is what they do. We need to ignore the false data and focus our attention of the factual and data based information. We are doing much better than most realize. Would they try so hard to destroy us deplorables if their plan was working? I doubt it... NCSVVIC VVWG1VVGA
Please subscribe to @on_the_fringe on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble in case something happens on any of these platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Htw7sVXytG2m/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/OnTheFringe
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OnTheFringe:2
ThetaTV: https://www.theta.tv/channel/videos
Gab: https://gab.com/OTFWithDanRadioStyle
Minds: https://www.minds.com/on_the_fringe/
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/onthefringe
Some great Patriot Gear check out my buddy's site (he donates to many of us Patriot peeps) (Use Coupon Code OnTheFringe and receive 10% off): https://qgear.us/
Amazing Wet Marinator (I use this 2-3 times a week, I freaking love it): https://amzn.to/3oiC7o2
What I Used To Stop Smoking. Me, 21 years smoking (1+pk/day). Stopped cold turkey. Buy this, ONLY if you are serious and ready. : https://amzn.to/2TZKVlH
Manifesting, Law of Attraction stuff
Dan Radiostyle: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEDpZFi8v7ggymxR6WpzXhQ
Peace&Love,
Dan RadioStyle
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