Zombies? Why Does AWS Terms of Service Mention Humans Corpses Reanimating, Collapsing Civilization?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You can find this info at section 42:10 of the new AWS Terms of Service, Her is a clip of what it says....
42.10. Acceptable Use; Safety-Critical Systems. Your use of the Lumberyard Materials must comply with the AWS Acceptable Use Policy. The Lumberyard Materials are not intended for use with life-critical or safety-critical systems, such as use in operation of medical equipment, automated transportation systems, autonomous vehicles, aircraft or air traffic control, nuclear facilities, manned spacecraft, or military use in connection with live combat. However, this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor body) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organized civilization.-
Learn More: https://aws.amazon.com/service-terms/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amazon_Lumberyard
https://ktul.com/news/offbeat/oklahoma-ranks-22nd-as-best-state-to-survive-zombie-apocalypse
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated:
https://www.paypal.me/dahboo7
https://patriottv.live/dahboo7/
https://rokfin.com/dahboo7
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
https://www.reddit.com/user/DAHBOO77/
If you want to stream, Sign Up! https://dlive.tv/r/refer/streamer?nam...
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7/
mixer- https://mixer.com/DAHBOO7
www.undergroundworldnews.com
DAHBOO777 https://www.youtube.com/Dahboo777
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/ZIGZ...
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/