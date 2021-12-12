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Zombies? Why Does AWS Terms of Service Mention Humans Corpses Reanimating, Collapsing Civilization?
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295 views • December 12, 2021
DAHBOO77


You can find this info at section 42:10 of the new AWS Terms of Service, Her is a clip of what it says....
42.10. Acceptable Use; Safety-Critical Systems. Your use of the Lumberyard Materials must comply with the AWS Acceptable Use Policy. The Lumberyard Materials are not intended for use with life-critical or safety-critical systems, such as use in operation of medical equipment, automated transportation systems, autonomous vehicles, aircraft or air traffic control, nuclear facilities, manned spacecraft, or military use in connection with live combat. However, this restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (certified by the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor body) of a widespread viral infection transmitted via bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses to reanimate and seek to consume living human flesh, blood, brain or nerve tissue and is likely to result in the fall of organized civilization.-

Learn More: https://aws.amazon.com/service-terms/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Amazon_Lumberyard

https://ktul.com/news/offbeat/oklahoma-ranks-22nd-as-best-state-to-survive-zombie-apocalypse


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