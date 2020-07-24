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AA-54 Pastor David Berman
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3 views • July 24, 2020
Pastor David Berman is with us today to discuss where the church is during these perilous times. We will also get into the infiltration of Marxism in schools, the lack of action in our society, and what we can do to stem the tide and reclaim the nation.
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