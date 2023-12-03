Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sky Scum Vehicles Getting Lower In Altitude 12/2/23 -- CALIFORNIA
channel image
Alex Hammer
4409 Subscribers
258 views
Published Yesterday

I watched many of these white crap dusters going over LA all day long. They seem to be at a much lower altitude than usual. The only markings I see on this turd rocket is on the tail. It appears to be the American Flag. The altitude they were at today tells me they just don't give a rats ass that we see them doing their heartless operations over life below.


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Mike Decker

3DogGunnit


Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos


Mike Decker II

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g


Mike Decker Wyoming

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/T0CccJC9HAWd/


https://www.youtube.com/@3DogGunnit/videos

Dave Holly UK


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1


Shared from and subscribe to:

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos


Keywords
vaccineschemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksthe great resetc-ovid hoax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket