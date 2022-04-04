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Twin newborns vaxxed. 3 days later both are dead.
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480 views • April 04, 2022
Jim Crenshaw.
SAGE journals. Intended for healthcare professionals. Hong Kong Journal of Emergency Medicine. Simultaneous Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Case Report
Y Cevik, MD, M Eroglu, MD, M Onay, RN.
Simultaneous sudden infant death syndrome (SSIDS) is death of both twins within 24 hours which is compatible with the sudden infant death syndrome criteria and death is independent of each other.
Source: bootcamp.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3E9Etli2st8/
SAGE journals. Intended for healthcare professionals. Hong Kong Journal of Emergency Medicine. Simultaneous Sudden Infant Death Syndrome: Case Report
Y Cevik, MD, M Eroglu, MD, M Onay, RN.
Simultaneous sudden infant death syndrome (SSIDS) is death of both twins within 24 hours which is compatible with the sudden infant death syndrome criteria and death is independent of each other.
Source: bootcamp.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/m3E9Etli2st8/
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