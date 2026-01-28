Rise in Antisemitism, Replacement Theology Deception, and Tribulation Jews - Todd Hampson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The world is becoming increasingly antisemitic. So many people turned their backs on Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023. Author and speaker Todd Hampson offers wise insight into the future and prophecies surrounding the Jewish people. He is also a co-host on the Prophecy Pros Podcast. With a background in animation, he dives into the technical teachings of Scripture. Todd discusses the rise in hatred toward Israel, and why replacement theology - a teaching centered on the belief that the Jewish people were replaced with the modern church - is not a Scriptural teaching. He says that those who believe in replacement theology aren’t necessarily dealing with a salvation issue, but it does have critical repercussions on how one may view the Bible and the promises of God. He also talks about why replacement theology is gaining ground.
TAKEAWAYS
The Bible is one grand story; every passage has meaning and builds toward the climactic finale in Revelation
Replacement theology forces a reinterpretation of Scripture
The modern state of Israel is still relevant in the context of Biblical promises related to the Jewish people
Scripture points to a future where Jews who survive the Tribulation will indeed be saved
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM
The Non-Prophet’s Guide to the Rapture book: https://amzn.to/4jWe8YR
🔗 CONNECT WITH TODD HAMPSON
Website: https://toddhampson.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/toddhampsonauthor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/todd_hampson/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ToddHampson
Podcast: https://prophecyprospodcast.com/
🔗 CONNECT WITH TIMBUKTOONS
Website: https://timbuktoons.com/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/
Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA
Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM
WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #ToddHampson #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm