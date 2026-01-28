Rise in Antisemitism, Replacement Theology Deception, and Tribulation Jews - Todd Hampson





The world is becoming increasingly antisemitic. So many people turned their backs on Israel in the wake of the October 7 attacks in 2023. Author and speaker Todd Hampson offers wise insight into the future and prophecies surrounding the Jewish people. He is also a co-host on the Prophecy Pros Podcast. With a background in animation, he dives into the technical teachings of Scripture. Todd discusses the rise in hatred toward Israel, and why replacement theology - a teaching centered on the belief that the Jewish people were replaced with the modern church - is not a Scriptural teaching. He says that those who believe in replacement theology aren’t necessarily dealing with a salvation issue, but it does have critical repercussions on how one may view the Bible and the promises of God. He also talks about why replacement theology is gaining ground.









TAKEAWAYS





The Bible is one grand story; every passage has meaning and builds toward the climactic finale in Revelation





Replacement theology forces a reinterpretation of Scripture





The modern state of Israel is still relevant in the context of Biblical promises related to the Jewish people





Scripture points to a future where Jews who survive the Tribulation will indeed be saved









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Answers in Genesis (get 10% off with code AIGCCM10): https://bit.ly/AIGCCM

The Non-Prophet’s Guide to the Rapture book: https://amzn.to/4jWe8YR





🔗 CONNECT WITH TODD HAMPSON

Website: https://toddhampson.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/toddhampsonauthor/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/todd_hampson/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ToddHampson

Podcast: https://prophecyprospodcast.com/





🔗 CONNECT WITH TIMBUKTOONS

Website: https://timbuktoons.com/





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Tiny Revival (get 10% off with code TINA): https://tinyrevival.com/TINA

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

WAVwatch (get 15% off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #counterculturemomapp #ToddHampson #ReplacementTheology #Supersessionism #BiblicalTheology #GodsChosenPeople #IsraelInTheBible #CovenantPromise #ChurchAndIsrael #ChristianDoctrine #OldTestament #HebrewScriptures #RCSproul #Kabbalah #HolyTrinity #Judaism #JewishFaith #Deception #FalseNarrative #Antisemitism #JewHatred #alAqsaStorm



