ThePatriotNurse:Americans Spent MORE on Taxes than Food, Clothes and Medicine

Posted 11September2022:In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the newest report on data revealing that Americans in the last year spent more money paying taxes than on food, clothing and healthcare combined. What are the implications of this and what trends should we be on the lookout for?
Article: https://www.cnsnews.com/article/washington/terence-p-jeffrey/americans-spent-more-taxes-2021-food-clothing-and-health-care
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
Feds, Taxes, Income flight,
