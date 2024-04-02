Quo Vadis





Mar 28, 2024





In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Maria Valtorta and the Time of the Antichrist.





Here is the Message of Jesus to Maria for June 7, 1943.





Jesus says to Maria Valtorta:





"In truth I tell you that over two thirds of the human race belong to the category that lives under the sign of the Beast.





For them I died uselessly.





"The law of those marked by the Beast is the opposite of

My Law.





In one, the flesh rules and produces works of the flesh.





In the other, the spirit rules and produces works of the spirit.





When the spirit rules, there is the Kingdom of God; when the flesh rules, there is the kingdom of Satan."





On April 23, 1943, the morning of Good Friday, Maria began to receive the first of an additional and extraordinary number of dictations (and later visions) from Jesus.





On June 10, 1943 Our Lord gave the following message to Maria:





"The day there would no longer be in the world priests who are really priests, the world would end in a horror that words could not describe.





The moment of the 'abomination of desolation' would have been reached, in fact reached with a violence so ghastly as to be a hell brought to earth.





Pray and tell others to pray for all the salt not to become tasteless in all except One, the last Martyr who will be there for the last Mass, because My Church militant shall exist until ihe very last day and the Sacrifice will be accomplished.





"The more real priests are in the world when the times are fulfilled, the shorter and less cruel will the time of the Antichrist and of the last convulsions of the human race be.





For 'the just' of whom i speak when I preach the end of the world, are the true priests, the real consecrated souls in the convents scattered on earth, the victim souls, unknown host of martyrs whom only My eye knows while the world cannot see them, and those who act with true purity of faith.





But these last ones are, even unknown to them, consecrated souls and victims."





Maria Valtorta dutifully recorded these messages in an almost sitting position in bed, in ordinary school notebooks which she supported with a piece of cardboard held on her bent knees.





She would write at any time, by day or by night, even when she was exhausted by fatigue or tormenting pains.





She wrote effortlessly, naturally and without revision.





If interrupted, she could leave off writing and then resume later on with ease.





The notebooks written by Maria Valtorta include almost fifteen thousand pages.





Maria died in her room at Viareggio, Italy on the October 12, 1961 at 10:35 a m in the 65th year of her life.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iy69j94yIck