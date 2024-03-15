Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hidden Gems: James Madison's Top-12 Quotes on the Constitution
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
335 Subscribers
51 views
Published 18 hours ago

Born March 16, 1751 - the “father of the Constitution” had plenty to say about the system he was so influential in creating - and how to enforce it when the government gets out of line.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: March 15, 2024

Keywords
libertyconstitutionjames madisonfounders10th amendment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket