Drink Along w #beerandgear 148: Stone Brewing Tangerine Express Hazy IPA 4.5/5*

She runs 6.8 for the ABV, 57 for the IBUs and the best guessed SRM is a 22.
Nicely crafted and balanced she doesn't hit like a 57.
A bit light on the tangerine for me but she's not overly piney either.
She's a pretty good brew.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Skal!
E.
