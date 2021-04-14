EP 2407-6PM CNN Admits Network Engaged in 'Propaganda' to Remove Trump From Presidency  

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Project Veritas on Tuesday released an undercover video of a CNN director admitting the network engaged in ‘propaganda’ to remove Trump from the presidency. The CNN director also admitted the network made Biden look like a “young geriatric” with his aviator shades. ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That,’ CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester said. “Look what we did! We got Trump out!” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17405
Special Guest: Ty and Charlene Bollinger are founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines Films. After losing several family members to cancer (including Ty's mother and father), they began a quest to learn all they possibly could about natural cancer treatments and the medical industry. "The Truth About Cancer presents Quest for the Cures [FINAL CHAPTER]" is their latest endeavor to freely share the truth about cancer with the world. This is a 9 episode docu-series airing FREE to anyone around the world with internet access April 21 - 29. Their message is clear; Cancer is not a death sentence. There is always hope.
https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac/?a_bid=73f07a59&;a_aid=5a84a1f683718
https://t.me/s/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines?before=555 https://www.facebook.com/thetruthaboutcancer/
https://youtube.com/c/thetruthaboutcancer https://instagram.com/thetruthaboutcancerttac?igshid=1xz8jzqmuia47
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer
https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger
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