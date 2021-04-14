BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2407-6PM CNN Admits Network Engaged in 'Propaganda' to Remove Trump From Presidency
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
40 views • April 14, 2021
EP 2407-6PM CNN Admits Network Engaged in 'Propaganda' to Remove Trump From Presidency  
Project Veritas on Tuesday released an undercover video of a CNN director admitting the network engaged in ‘propaganda’ to remove Trump from the presidency.  The CNN director also admitted the network made Biden look like a “young geriatric” with his aviator shades.  ‘Our Focus Was to Get Trump Out of Office’ … ‘I Came to CNN Because I Wanted to Be a Part of That,’ CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester said. “Look what we did! We got Trump out!”  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17405 
 
Special Guest: Ty and Charlene Bollinger are founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines Films. After losing several family members to cancer (including Ty's mother and father), they began a quest to learn all they possibly could about natural cancer treatments and the medical industry.  "The Truth About Cancer presents Quest for the Cures [FINAL CHAPTER]" is their latest endeavor to freely share the truth about cancer with the world. This is a 9 episode docu-series airing FREE to anyone around the world with internet access April 21 - 29. Their message is clear; Cancer is not a death sentence. There is always hope.  
https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac/?a_bid=73f07a59&;a_aid=5a84a1f683718
https://t.me/s/TheTruthAboutCancer_Vaccines?before=555 https://www.facebook.com/thetruthaboutcancer/
https://youtube.com/c/thetruthaboutcancer https://instagram.com/thetruthaboutcancerttac?igshid=1xz8jzqmuia47
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thetruthaboutcancer
https://gab.com/TyCharleneBollinger
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR:  http://ClearWithPete.com 
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world:  ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join 
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply:  http://PrePareWithPete.com     
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off  Here ➡️  http://HealthWithPete.com   
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20  for 20% OFF
 
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips    🚨🚨 🚨-  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
Keywords
pete santillicnnveritas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Zelensky Says Ukraine Got No Warning Before Russian Strikes; Trump Denies Intel Cut-Off

Garrison Vance
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy